Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc Buys 30,000 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,251,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,628,414. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $375,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 17,303 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $257,468.64.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 19,852 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $295,397.76.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 17,583 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $270,778.20.

On Monday, July 21st, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 16,467 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $247,334.34.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 16,943 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $252,281.27.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 17,687 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $257,168.98.

On Thursday, June 5th, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 13,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $171,470.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 16,840 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $215,720.40.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 26,623 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $342,105.55.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250,901 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,104.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 183,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 146,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

