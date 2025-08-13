Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Edward H. Kennedy Sells 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 612,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,946.91. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

