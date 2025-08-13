Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on J. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

