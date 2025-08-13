Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $239.77 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.71.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

