The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Holdings Decreased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

