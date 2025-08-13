Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 678,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 464,266 shares in the last quarter.

EDOW opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

