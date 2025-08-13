Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.