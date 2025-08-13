Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:INGR opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.