Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on INGR
Ingredion Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE:INGR opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingredion
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.