Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,965 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.