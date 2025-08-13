Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.18% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.