Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,609,000 after buying an additional 3,454,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after buying an additional 3,182,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

