Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 90,069 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,069 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 33.8%

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $198.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.67. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.