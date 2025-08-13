Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 7,769 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 74.6% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

