Covestor Ltd Buys 2,366 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 311.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 940.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

ESI stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

