WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 96.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 210.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $220.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.85. WD-40 Company has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

