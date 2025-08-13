Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 72,500 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $25,235,075.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,620,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,285,036.44. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Monday, August 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.68, for a total value of $17,234,000.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $35,963,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $36,020,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.30, for a total value of $37,130,000.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,624 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.89, for a total value of $2,715,111.36.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total value of $16,610,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.66, for a total value of $16,783,000.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $16,767,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $16,861,000.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total value of $17,148,000.00.

Carvana Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $345.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $413.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.