Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Generac by 140.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 141.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $200.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

