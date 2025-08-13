NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NOV by 66.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

