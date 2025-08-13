Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 144,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 145,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $3,817,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.