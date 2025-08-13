Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 362.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $241.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.52.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

