Olivia Britton Holding Buys 409 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Olivia Britton Holding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Olivia Britton Holding acquired 66 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,735.00 per share, with a total value of $114,510.00.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,883.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,968.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,917.77.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

