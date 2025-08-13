Rep. James Comer Sells PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on August 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on July 3rd.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPal alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 7/3/2025.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.