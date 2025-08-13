Kirk Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Stock

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,565.68. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirk Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. Analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

