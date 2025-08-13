Yoav Landman Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,301,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,380,636.36. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, August 8th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,318,800.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Yoav Landman sold 8,734 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $370,234.26.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Yoav Landman sold 41,266 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $1,741,012.54.

On Thursday, June 5th, Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $2,163,000.00.

JFrog stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

