Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 5,826 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.