Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 173.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.99 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.