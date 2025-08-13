695 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

