Citigroup Inc. Purchases 23,943 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $23,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $263.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

