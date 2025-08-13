Desjardins Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO) FY2027 Earnings

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year.
KMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
