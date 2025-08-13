Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

