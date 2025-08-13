Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 211 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 133,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.7%

IGM stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $119.02.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

