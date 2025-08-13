AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,868,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,775,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after buying an additional 2,812,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after buying an additional 2,207,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,666,000 after buying an additional 1,149,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE M opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.06%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.