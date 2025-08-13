Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,525 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,065,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 637.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $85.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.