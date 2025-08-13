AIA Group Ltd Buys 5,297 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after buying an additional 2,273,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,952,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after acquiring an additional 655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 485.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 620,891 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

