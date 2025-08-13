Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of R stock opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total value of $4,026,276.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,248.63. This trade represents a 25.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,088.07. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,582 shares of company stock worth $8,158,745. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

