M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.