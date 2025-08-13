Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

