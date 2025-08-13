Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

