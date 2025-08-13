DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.43 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($2.08). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.09), with a volume of 53,971 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.15) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture Trading Up 0.1%

About DFS Furniture

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.60 million, a P/E ratio of -83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.84.

(Get Free Report)

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.