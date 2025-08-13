DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.43 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($2.08). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.09), with a volume of 53,971 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.15) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture Trading Up 0.1%
About DFS Furniture
DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DFS Furniture
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.