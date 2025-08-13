Monks (LON:MNKS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.58) and last traded at GBX 1,376 ($18.58), with a volume of 561197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,376 ($18.58).

Monks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,304.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,244.63.

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX 1.75 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Monks had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 96.67%.

About Monks

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

