First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.91. First Foundation shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 715,867 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

First Foundation Stock Up 6.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $430.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 162.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

