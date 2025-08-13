Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.16 and last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 297046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,466,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 31.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hawkins by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 473,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $16,956,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 157,110.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

