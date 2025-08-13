Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 758,807,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 189,546,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 20.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Get Oracle Power alerts:

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.