Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 162048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.75.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
