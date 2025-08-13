iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 654693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.