iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 654693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
