Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 1137643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 438.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 154,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

