AIA Group Ltd Sells 175 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $276.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

