Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,470,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,446,000 after buying an additional 139,019 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,834,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 852,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,934,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.