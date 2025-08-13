Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of COPT Defense Properties worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,099,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,916,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.
Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties
In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.1%
CDP stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.
COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.
COPT Defense Properties Company Profile
COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.
