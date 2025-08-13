William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Primerica

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $20.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q1 2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.57.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI stock opened at $264.24 on Monday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $230.98 and a 52-week high of $307.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 1,714.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

